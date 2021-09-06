OpenShot 2.6.1 Released For This Open-Source Video Editor

Released in August was the big OpenShot 2.6 video editor update while this weekend has been succeeded by its first point release.
OpenShot 2.6 brought new computer vision (CV) and AI effects, new audio effects, continues to evolve the user-interface for this non-linear video editor, improved various video editing tools, added FFmpeg 4.x support, improved its Blender integration, and perhaps msot important strived for better performance and stability. There were also many bugs fixed in the process for OpenShot 2.6.
OpenShot 2.6.1 is primarily focused on fixing bugs and early fall-out from last month's big release. OpenShot 2.6.1 adds auto-migration of crop keyframes from OpenShot 2.5.1 projects, fixing for Windows project files on multi-drive setups, many translation updates, various memory safety improvements, and many fixes throughout.
More details on OpenShot 2.6.1 or to download this multi-platform, open-source video editor via OpenShot.org.
