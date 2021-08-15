OpenShot 2.6 Video Editor Released With Computer Vision + AI Effects

OpenShot 2.6 has been released as the newest version of this non-linear open-source video editing system for Linux.
OpenShot 2.6 adds new computer vision and AI effects, new audio effects, UI improvements, a new transform tool, improved snapping, FFmpeg 4.x support, updated Blender support, better performance and stability, and much more.
Among the computer vision and AI effects with OpenShot 2.6 are around video stabilization, tracking of objects in video, and object detection. New audio effects deal with distortion, noise, robotization, whisperizatiion, and more.
More details on the OpenShot 2.6 release via OpenShot.org.
