OpenShot 2.5.1 Released With Performance Improvements
3 March 2020
Released last month was the big OpenShot 2.5 release that brought hardware acceleration for video encode/decode via VA-API and NVENC/NVDEC, SVG vector graphics support, Blender 2.8+ integration support, import/export to Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro, and much more. Out now is OpenShot 2.5.1 with a few more improvements sprinkled on top.

OpenShot 2.5.1 is shipping today after discovering an UTF-8 encoding bug for non-ASCII characters. But besides that fix there are various performance improvements thanks to parallelizing more effects, other optimizations, and other enhancements. The effect optimizations should help improve not only the render performance but also the real-time preview performance is improved significantly with among the effects being touched are saturation, hue, blur, wave, brightness, and pixelation.

More details on OpenShot 2.5.1 via the release announcement.
