After a relatively long period of silence, OpenShot 2.4.2 was released today as the latest version of this open-source, non-linear video editing software.
The OpenShot 2.4.2 release features new video effects, automatic audio mixing, improved audio playback, better stability, new codec support, a better build system, AAC is now the default audio codec, experimental codec improvements via FFmpeg/Libav, and other enhancements.
More details on OpenShot 2.4.2 are available via OpenShot.org along with the download links.
