OpenShot 2.4.2 Released For Many Improvements To This Open-Source Linux Video Editor
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 30 June 2018 at 09:33 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
After a relatively long period of silence, OpenShot 2.4.2 was released today as the latest version of this open-source, non-linear video editing software.

The OpenShot 2.4.2 release features new video effects, automatic audio mixing, improved audio playback, better stability, new codec support, a better build system, AAC is now the default audio codec, experimental codec improvements via FFmpeg/Libav, and other enhancements.


More details on OpenShot 2.4.2 are available via OpenShot.org along with the download links.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
AOMedia AV1 Codec v1.0.0 Appears Ready For Release
Kodi 18 Alpha 2 Released With Stability & Usability Improvements + New Wayland Code
H.264 Decoding Tackled For Reverse-Engineered "Cedrus" Allwinner Video Decode Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation Is Going Through An Architectural Overhaul
Opus 1.3 RC1 Released For Open-Source Audio Codec
Faster Audio Decoding/Encoding Coming To Ogg & FLAC
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
App Launching From GNOME Shell Now More Robust Under Memory Pressure & Faster