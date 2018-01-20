Besides Intel and Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan driver improvements squeezing into Mesa Git ahead of the imminent Mesa 18.0 code branching, the Intel-developed OpenSWR has landed its latest improvements.
This CPU-backed open-source software rasterizer alternative to LLVMpipe continues getting better. The latest for this rasterizer is a fix for LLVM 5.0, an early rasterization performance optimization, support for SIMD16 vertex shaders, AVX-512 improvements, and initial debugging support for stepping into JIT'ed LLVM IR.
These latest OpenSWR improvements can be found via this Git search. Once Mesa 18.0 has been branched besides the other GPU driver benchmarks coming, it will also be time for some fresh OpenSWR vs. LLVMpipe benchmarks.
Those wanting to learn more about this scalable software rasterizer can do so at OpenSWR.org.
Add A Comment