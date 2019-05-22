OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 is now available as the latest openSUSE released that is in turn based off SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 sources.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 is shipping with the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop, updates a wide variety of packages in the process, adds the transactional server system role to the installer, the Linux 4.12 kernel remains in use but with for instance DRM/graphics back-ports from Linux 4.19, GCC8 is now offered in addition to GCC7, Leap 15.1 now uses NetworkManager by default on desktops/laptops (server installs still use Wicked), systemd 234, and a variety of other updates.
More details on the Leap 15.1 release over on openSUSE.org along with the download links.
