OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 Released - Based Off SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 22 May 2019 at 08:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
SUSE --
OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 is now available as the latest openSUSE released that is in turn based off SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1 sources.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 is shipping with the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop, updates a wide variety of packages in the process, adds the transactional server system role to the installer, the Linux 4.12 kernel remains in use but with for instance DRM/graphics back-ports from Linux 4.19, GCC8 is now offered in addition to GCC7, Leap 15.1 now uses NetworkManager by default on desktops/laptops (server installs still use Wicked), systemd 234, and a variety of other updates.

More details on the Leap 15.1 release over on openSUSE.org along with the download links.
