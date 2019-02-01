This week openSUSE Leap 15.1 reached the beta stage for this Linux distribution derived from the same sources as SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1.
The SLE 15 SP1 / openSUSE Leap 15.1 update is bringing updates to Qt and KDE, dropping WebKit from the default install, and a variety of other package updates for both desktops and servers. The in-progress release notes has more details on the changes ahead for openSUSE Leap 15.1.
Since yesterday, openSUSE Leap 15.1 reached the beta state per this announcement. Interested users are encouraged to help testing.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 is expected to advance to the release candidate stage in April followed by various deadlines in May and hopefully getting this next installment of openSUSE Leap out the door before the end of May.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.1 Beta downloads are available from software.opensuse.org.
