The first public beta snapshots have begun for openSUSE Leap 15, the distribution that will be mirroring SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 that is under development for release this summer.
Leap 15.0 is the successor to Leap 42.3. OpenSUSE Leap 15.0 is being developed in a rolling manner until its official release around June.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.0 Beta is shipping with the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel, KDE Plasma 5.12 is being used on the desktop, RPM 4.14 is incorporated, and a range of other updated packages.
More information on the initial availability of openSUSE Leap 15.0 beta snapshots can be found from news.opensuse.org.
I've already begun downloading to fire up some preliminary tests internally to see how it's looking. Stay tuned for some beta benchmarks and screenshots, etc, later today.
