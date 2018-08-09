OpenSUSE Kubic Shifts Focus Following Self-Reflection
9 August 2018
OpenSUSE's Kubic project that has been home to their container-related technologies as well as the atomicly-updated openSUSE "MicroOS" will be making some changes.

OpenSUSE Kubic is pursuing a new direction of focusing on providing a Kubernetes container distribution based upon Kubeadm and being powered by openSUSE Tumbleweed. OpenSUSE will stop synchronizing the existing SUSE CaaS (Containers as a Service) stack on Kubic. With the new focus they will work on making Kubeadm a "first-class solution on Kubic."

Those interested in container tech can learn more about the new Kubic focus via the openSUSE news. If you are not familiar with Kubic you can learn more about the project itself in its current state at kubic.opensuse.org.
