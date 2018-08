OpenSUSE Kubic Shifts Focus Following Self-Reflection

OpenSUSE's Kubic project that has been home to their container-related technologies as well as the atomicly-updated openSUSE "MicroOS" will be making some changes.OpenSUSE Kubic is pursuing a new direction of focusing on providing a Kubernetes container distribution based upon Kubeadm and being powered by openSUSE Tumbleweed. OpenSUSE will stop synchronizing the existing SUSE CaaS (Containers as a Service) stack on Kubic. With the new focus they will work on making Kubeadm a "first-class solution on Kubic."Those interested in container tech can learn more about the new Kubic focus via the openSUSE news . If you are not familiar with Kubic you can learn more about the project itself in its current state at kubic.opensuse.org