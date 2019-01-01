OpenSUSE Looking At Blacklisting Legacy & Less Secure File-Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 9 February 2019 at 06:35 AM EST. 16 Comments
Following a move by SUSE blacklisting legacy / less-used file-systems in SUSE Linux Enterprise, OpenSUSE is looking at doing the same to blacklist the kernel modules for a number of esoteric file-systems as well as the likes of JFS and F2FS.

While users will be able to adjust their modprobe configuration files to override these kernel module blacklist entries, OpenSUSE is looking at following SLES' lead into trying to ween users off these legacy file-systems or file-systems that have history of security issues or other concerns.

Among the file-systems part of SUSE's list include ADFS, BFS, BEFS, CRAMFS, HFS, MINIX, UBIFS, and UFS. But there are also some newer / less stagnate file-systems too on this list like NILFS2, JFS, and F2FS.

Some users have objected to seeing JFS on this list as they still use the file-system in production. Seeing F2FS on the list was also a surprise considering the Flash-Friendly File-System is still actively maintained, works well on SSDs, and its adoption is on the rise with Google's backing and even using it in various Pixel devices and other hardware in the Android ecosystem. But it turns out they already haven't been supporting F2FS on openSUSE Leap/Tumbleweed for various reasons.

The discussion over this file-system blacklist can be found on opensuse-factory. This list is still subject to change and again if anyone is really attached to any of these mostly older file-systems or need this compatibility, it's just editing a file away from restoring said support.
