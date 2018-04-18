OpenSUSE Leap 15 Planned For Release At The End Of May
We've known openSUSE Leap 15 would arrive this summer now we finally know when exactly it will make its debut.

OpenSUSE Leap 15 is set to be officially released on 25 May, the first day of the 2018 openSUSE Conference taking place in Prague, Czech Republic.

The deadline for non-bug fix package updates meanwhile is next week on 24 April. OpenSUSE Leap 15 Beta snapshots began earlier this year and have continued since.

OpenSUSE Leap 15 is based against the same sources as SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 as the next major Linux OS release from SUSE. The rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed meanwhile continues, well, rolling on its own flow.

More details on the openSUSE Leap 15 release date and plans via openSUSE.org. This release will be arriving just weeks after the Fedora Workstation 28 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS debuts, making for some great benchmarking fun.
