OpenSSL 3.0 Officially Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 7 September 2021 at 09:08 AM EDT. 11 Comments
LINUX SECURITY --
After many development snapshots and three years worth of work, OpenSSL 3.0 is now available as a major update to this widely-used SSL library.

Compared to OpenSSL 1.1, OpenSSL 3.0 features greater extensibility, various code clean-ups and deprecations, and architectural improvements. OpenSSL 3.0 has also switched to being distributed under the Apache 2.0 license.

OpenSSL 3.0 has migrated to a provider-based architecture for allowing greater flexibility, a proper HTTP/HTTPS clinet in libcrypto, support for the Linux Kernel TLS, fully "pluggable" TLSv1.3 groups, new encoder and decoder support, a complete Certificate Management Protocol (CMP) implementation, new APIs, and integrated support for kernel TLS are among the many changes with OpenSSL 3.0.

More details on OpenSSL 3.0 via the OpenSSL wiki and the 3.0 release announcement.
11 Comments
