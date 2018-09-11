OpenSSL 1.1.1 Released With TLS 1.3 Support, Better Fends Off Side-Channel Attacks
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 September 2018 at 12:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The OpenSSL team has announced the OpenSSL 1.1.1 stable release today that's been two years in the making and most notably has TLS 1.3 support.

There has been more than five-thousand commits to OpenSSL 1.1.1 and while the main addition is TLS 1.3 support in full, there is also a complete rewrite to the OpenSSL random number generator, support for a variety of new cryptographic algorithms from SHA3 to SipHash, side-channel attack security improvements, a new STORE module, and a variety of other enhancements to this critical open-source component to the security of Linux systems and more.

More details on the big OpenSSL 1.1.1 release can be found via the OpenSSL blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Nextcloud 14 Rolls Out With New Security Options, Video Call Enhancements
Git 2.19 Released With Range-Diff, Performance Work, Fixes
Outreachy Had 41 Interns Complete Their Work This Summer
Faster Zlib Performance On ARM Thanks To NEON
HHVM 3.28 Released With More Performance Improvements, Language Features
Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface
10 Reasons To Consider The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series On Linux
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Series Expectations On Linux
AMD Announces The Athlon 200GE With Vega 3 Graphics, 2nd Gen Ryzen/Athlon PRO