The OpenSSL team has announced the OpenSSL 1.1.1 stable release today that's been two years in the making and most notably has TLS 1.3 support.
There has been more than five-thousand commits to OpenSSL 1.1.1 and while the main addition is TLS 1.3 support in full, there is also a complete rewrite to the OpenSSL random number generator, support for a variety of new cryptographic algorithms from SHA3 to SipHash, side-channel attack security improvements, a new STORE module, and a variety of other enhancements to this critical open-source component to the security of Linux systems and more.
More details on the big OpenSSL 1.1.1 release can be found via the OpenSSL blog.
