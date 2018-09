The OpenSSL team has announced the OpenSSL 1.1.1 stable release today that's been two years in the making and most notably has TLS 1.3 support.There has been more than five-thousand commits to OpenSSL 1.1.1 and while the main addition is TLS 1.3 support in full, there is also a complete rewrite to the OpenSSL random number generator, support for a variety of new cryptographic algorithms from SHA3 to SipHash, side-channel attack security improvements, a new STORE module, and a variety of other enhancements to this critical open-source component to the security of Linux systems and more.More details on the big OpenSSL 1.1.1 release can be found via the OpenSSL blog