OpenSSH 8.7 Released With Experimental SFTP Support For SCP
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 20 August 2021 at 01:12 PM EDT. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
OpenSSH 8.7 is out today as the newest feature release for this widely-used SSH server/client software.

With OpenSSH 8.7 the prominent changes primarily revolve around SCP work and preparing for future changes. OpenSSH 8.7 highlights include:

- Preparations to disable the ssh-rsa signature scheme by default for the next OpenSSH release. Users are encouraged to move now to better and more secure alternatives.

- SCP for remote-to-remote copies will now transfer through the local host by default to avoid exposing credentials on the origin hop and other improvements.

- SCP adds experimental support for transfers using the SFTP protocol as an eventual replacement to the SCP/RCP protocol. SFTP usage leads to more predictable file-name handling and other improvements. The scp -s flag will enable SFTP usage and is planned to become the default in the "near future"

- SSH and SSHD are now employing a stricter configuration file parser.

- Many bug fixes and other minor improvements.

More details on all of the OpenSSH 8.7 changes and source downloads via OpenSSH.com.
3 Comments
Related News
Tesseract 5.0 OCR Engine Bringing Faster Performance With "Fast Floats"
Apache Pinot Makes It To The Organization's Top Shelf For Real-Time Big Data Analytics
AMD PMC Updates, Intel Alder Lake HID, Gigabyte-WMI Patches Land In Linux 5.14
RenderDoc 1.15 Released For Cross-Platform/API Graphics Debugging
The Linux Foundation's Latest Effort is Around Firefighter Safety
Apache Cassandra 4.0 Big Data Database Management System Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
Reverse Engineering & Bring-Up Of Linux On The Apple Silicon M1 Continues
Linux Turning Off The Light - The LightNVM Subsystem To Be Removed
Grep 3.7 Released To Fix "Extreme Performance Degradation"
Zink Suballocator Lands In Mesa - "Over 1000%" Performance Increase For Some Games