OpenSSH 8.7 Released With Experimental SFTP Support For SCP

OpenSSH 8.7 is out today as the newest feature release for this widely-used SSH server/client software.
With OpenSSH 8.7 the prominent changes primarily revolve around SCP work and preparing for future changes. OpenSSH 8.7 highlights include:
- Preparations to disable the ssh-rsa signature scheme by default for the next OpenSSH release. Users are encouraged to move now to better and more secure alternatives.
- SCP for remote-to-remote copies will now transfer through the local host by default to avoid exposing credentials on the origin hop and other improvements.
- SCP adds experimental support for transfers using the SFTP protocol as an eventual replacement to the SCP/RCP protocol. SFTP usage leads to more predictable file-name handling and other improvements. The scp -s flag will enable SFTP usage and is planned to become the default in the "near future"
- SSH and SSHD are now employing a stricter configuration file parser.
- Many bug fixes and other minor improvements.
More details on all of the OpenSSH 8.7 changes and source downloads via OpenSSH.com.
