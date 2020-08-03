OpenSSF Launches To Improve Open-Source Software Security

The Linux Foundation in cooperation with many hardware and software vendors have announced the Open-Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) for improving open-source security.
The OpenSSF "combines efforts from the Core Infrastructure Initiative, GitHub’s Open Source Security Coalition and other open source security work from founding governing board members GitHub, Google, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, NCC Group, OWASP Foundation and Red Hat, among others. Additional founding members include ElevenPaths, GitLab, HackerOne, Intel, Okta, Purdue, SAFECode, StackHawk, Trail of Bits, Uber and VMware."
This is intended to be a transparent organization and one fostering collaboration among vendors for improving security.
The initial OpenSSF Technical Advisory Council is backed by stakeholders from GitHub, Google, JP Morgan Chase, IBM, Red Hat, Microsoft, and NCC Group. They will be working on enhancing security tooling, security best practices, identifying threats, securing critical projects, developer identity verification, and similar initiatives.
More details on this new security project via OpenSSF.org.
