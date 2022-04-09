OpenRazer 3.3 Released With Support For More Razer Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 April 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
A new release of OpenRazer is available as the community project providing open-source Linux drivers for various Razer devices from their keyboards and mice to headsets and other peripherals from the popular gaming device manufacturer.

OpenRazer 3.3 adds support for some newer Razer products including:

- Razer Orochi V2
- Razer Basilisk V3
- Razer Huntsman Mini (JP)
- Razer Blade 17 (2022)
- Razer Naga Epic Chroma
- Razer Raptor 27
- Razer Naga Pro (Wired/Wireless)
- Razer Huntsman V2
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced (Early 2022)
- Razer Pro Click (Wired/Wireless)

OpenRazer 3.3 also has a number of bug fixes and other minor improvements for these Razer devices on Linux.

Downloads and more details on OpenRazer 3.3 via GitHub.
