OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 December 2021 at 12:49 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
OpenRazer as the open-source, community-maintained collection of Razer peripheral support for Linux is out with a new release.

OpenRazer is the independently-maintained software for supporting Razer lighting, mouse configurations, and other features on Linux that is normally provided by Razer's own (proprietary) software on Windows. OpenRazer is developed via reverse-engineering and over time has developed fairly robust Razer device support for Linux for not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets, base stations, Thunderbolt Dock, and other devices.

OpenRazer 3.2 is the new release and does support many more Razer products:
Razer Blade 14 (2021)
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed
Razer Blade Pro 17 (Early 2020)
Razer Blade 17 Pro (Mid 2021)
Razer BlackWidow V3
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
Razer Viper 8KHz
Razer Blade 15 Base (Early 2021)
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro (Wired)
Razer DeathAdder Essential (2021)

In addition to the new Razer device support, OpenRazer 3.2 replaces its dbus-user-session dependency with dbus-session-bus to satisfy compatibility with the Debian-based but systemd-less Devuan distribution, improvements to existing Razer device support, and a variety of bug fixes.


Downloads and more details on the vast assortment of Razer devices and features supported by OpenRazer can be found via GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
Godot 4.0 Alpha Is Near, Another Pre-Alpha Build Available
More BattlEye-Protected Games Now Working With Steam Play On Linux
O3DE 21.11 Released As First Major Open 3D Engine Release
Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities
FUTEX2 futex_waitv Wired Up For Other Architectures With Linux 5.16-rc3
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy
Microsoft Releases Performance Tools For Linux/Android