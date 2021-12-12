OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux

Razer Blade 14 (2021)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed

Razer Blade Pro 17 (Early 2020)

Razer Blade 17 Pro (Mid 2021)

Razer BlackWidow V3

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

Razer Viper 8KHz

Razer Blade 15 Base (Early 2021)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro (Wired)

Razer DeathAdder Essential (2021)

OpenRazer as the open-source, community-maintained collection of Razer peripheral support for Linux is out with a new release.OpenRazer is the independently-maintained software for supporting Razer lighting, mouse configurations, and other features on Linux that is normally provided by Razer's own (proprietary) software on Windows. OpenRazer is developed via reverse-engineering and over time has developed fairly robust Razer device support for Linux for not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets, base stations, Thunderbolt Dock, and other devices.OpenRazer 3.2 is the new release and does support many more Razer products:In addition to the new Razer device support, OpenRazer 3.2 replaces its dbus-user-session dependency with dbus-session-bus to satisfy compatibility with the Debian-based but systemd-less Devuan distribution, improvements to existing Razer device support, and a variety of bug fixes.