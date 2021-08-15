OpenRazer 3.1 Released With Support For More Razer Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 August 2021 at 06:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OpenRazer 3.1 is now available as the newest version of this open-source, third-party solution for enabling Razer devices under Linux.

OpenRazer is a collection of drivers for Razer hardware on Linux along with a common interface for user-space configuration and management. This unofficial Razer for Linux solution allows many of the company's keyboards, mice, headsets, and other peripherals to work under Linux and allow for their configuration.

Today's OpenRazer 3.1 brings support for another batch of Razer devices. Now supported with OpenRazer 3.1 are the Razer Blade Advanced (Early 2021), BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless, BlackWidow Tournament Edition 2014, Basilisk Essential, Blade 15 Advanced (Mid 2021), and Huntsman V2 Analog.

OpenRazer 3.1 also supports more lighting effects for select devices, the OpenRazer daemon has been refactored in some areas, and there are a variety of bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on OpenRazer 3.1 via GitHub. Going along with OpenRazer, Polychromatic 0.7 recently released as a great UI front-end for managing OpenRazer-based device support on Linux.
