Version 2.9 of OpenRazer is now available as the independently-developed solution for configuring and monitoring various Razer peripherals on Linux like not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets and other hardware.
With OpenRazer 2.9 there is a lot of newer Razer devices now supported:
Razer Atheris
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed
Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020)
Razer Blade 15 Base (Early 2020)
Razer Blade Stealth (Early 2020)
Razer Cynosa Lite
Razer Cynosa V2
Razer DeathAdder 2000
Razer Kraken Kitty Edition
Razer Kraken Ultimate
Razer Viper Mini
OpenRazer 2.9 also features improvements around battery handling, better Viper / Viper Ultimate device support, screensaver monitor support on Xfce, fake driver support improvements, and various bug fixes.
More details and downloads for OpenRazer 2.9 via GitHub.
Add A Comment