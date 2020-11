Razer Atheris

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020)

Razer Blade 15 Base (Early 2020)

Razer Blade Stealth (Early 2020)

Razer Cynosa Lite

Razer Cynosa V2

Razer DeathAdder 2000

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition

Razer Kraken Ultimate

Razer Viper Mini



Version 2.9 of OpenRazer is now available as the independently-developed solution for configuring and monitoring various Razer peripherals on Linux like not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets and other hardware.With OpenRazer 2.9 there is a lot of newer Razer devices now supported:OpenRazer 2.9 also features improvements around battery handling, better Viper / Viper Ultimate device support, screensaver monitor support on Xfce, fake driver support improvements, and various bug fixes.More details and downloads for OpenRazer 2.9 via GitHub