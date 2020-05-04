OpenRazer, one of the leading open-source/Linux solutions for configuring Razer peripherals on Linux, is out with a big update.
OpenRazer 2.8 as this third-party, open-source solution for managing Razer devices on Linux is capable of now interfacing with a lot more hardware. Now supported with OpenRazer 2.8 are the Abyssus Elite (D.Va Edition), Abyssus Essential, Base Station Chroma, Basilisk, Blackwidow Essential, Blade 15 Studio Edition, Blade Pro (Late 2019), Blade Pro 2019, Chroma HDK (Hardware Development Kit), DeathAdder Essential (White Edition), DeathAdder V2, Huntsman Tournament Edition, Lancehead, Lancehead Wireless (2019), Mamba Elite, Mamba Wireless, Nommo Chroma, Nommo Pro, Tartarus V2, Viper, and Viper Ultimate.
OpenRazer 2.8 also brings various improvements to existing device support, screensaver monitor support for Cinnamon, and a number of bug fixes.
More details on OpenRazer 2.8 via GitHub.
