OpenRazer 2.8 Brings Broader Razer Device Support On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 May 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
OpenRazer, one of the leading open-source/Linux solutions for configuring Razer peripherals on Linux, is out with a big update.

OpenRazer 2.8 as this third-party, open-source solution for managing Razer devices on Linux is capable of now interfacing with a lot more hardware. Now supported with OpenRazer 2.8 are the Abyssus Elite (D.Va Edition), Abyssus Essential, Base Station Chroma, Basilisk, Blackwidow Essential, Blade 15 Studio Edition, Blade Pro (Late 2019), Blade Pro 2019, Chroma HDK (Hardware Development Kit), DeathAdder Essential (White Edition), DeathAdder V2, Huntsman Tournament Edition, Lancehead, Lancehead Wireless (2019), Mamba Elite, Mamba Wireless, Nommo Chroma, Nommo Pro, Tartarus V2, Viper, and Viper Ultimate.

OpenRazer 2.8 also brings various improvements to existing device support, screensaver monitor support for Cinnamon, and a number of bug fixes.

More details on OpenRazer 2.8 via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.8 Will Finally Be Able To Control ThinkPad Laptops With Dual Fans
Open-Source OpenXR Runtime Monado Seeing Better Performance, New Functionality
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 Brings Interoperability With USB4
Generic USB Display Driver Published For Linux - Allowing Nifty Possibilities With Raspberry Pi, Etc
Linux 5.8 Seeing The Preliminary Changes Ahead Of RISC-V EFI Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Fedora 32 Officially Released With EarlyOOM, SSD TRIM Finally Flipped On, GNOME 3.36
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
GNOME 3.37.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.38
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design