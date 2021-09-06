OpenRISC Gets Working Ethernet With LiteX FPGA SoC Setups
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 September 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
While RISC-V garners most of the interest these days when it comes to open-source processor ISAs, OpenRISC continues pushing forward with its Linux kernel support.

OpenRISC doesn't have any readily available commercial implementations available but so far is still left running OpenRISC on FPGAs. OpenRISC developers have been working on upstreaming more of their OpenRISC LiteX drivers for such "build your hardware" scenarios. More details on the LiteX project for those interested via GitHub.

Added to Linux 5.15 as part of the networking changes is the LiteETH network driver for Ethernet support for LiteX with FPGA cores.

Now with the OpenRISC updates for Linux 5.15 there are various clean-ups/fixes as well as updating the default configuration to enable OpenRISC/LiteX for running on FPGA SoCs now that the network driver is upstream.

Another small step forward this kernel cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
High Resolution Scrolling On Linux Progressing, Apple Magic Mouse Support In Linux 5.15
Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code
Apple M1 IOMMU Driver Merged For Linux 5.15, Intel Scalable Mode By Default
Linux 5.15 Hardware Monitoring Is Big But Overdue For AMD
Linux 5.15 Power Management Changes Merged
Linux 5.15 I/O Can Achieve Up To ~3.5M IOPS Per-Core
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Addressing Scalability Issue That Caused Huge IBM Servers 30+ Minutes To Boot
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
Linux 5.14 Released With New Hardware Support, Core Scheduling, MEMFD_SECRET
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Chrome/Chromium's Ozone X11 Code Now Fully Enabled, Old Legacy X11 Code To Be Removed
Linux 5.15 To Fix Regression In Its Floppy Disk Driver
EXT4 Ready With Some New Optimizations - Orphan_File, Moving Discard's Work