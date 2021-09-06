OpenRISC Gets Working Ethernet With LiteX FPGA SoC Setups

While RISC-V garners most of the interest these days when it comes to open-source processor ISAs, OpenRISC continues pushing forward with its Linux kernel support.
OpenRISC doesn't have any readily available commercial implementations available but so far is still left running OpenRISC on FPGAs. OpenRISC developers have been working on upstreaming more of their OpenRISC LiteX drivers for such "build your hardware" scenarios. More details on the LiteX project for those interested via GitHub.
Added to Linux 5.15 as part of the networking changes is the LiteETH network driver for Ethernet support for LiteX with FPGA cores.
Now with the OpenRISC updates for Linux 5.15 there are various clean-ups/fixes as well as updating the default configuration to enable OpenRISC/LiteX for running on FPGA SoCs now that the network driver is upstream.
Another small step forward this kernel cycle.
Add A Comment