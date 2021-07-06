More OpenRISC LiteX Drivers Expected To Be Upstreamed In Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 July 2021 at 06:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
While RISC-V secures much of the spotlight these days when it comes to open-source processor instruction set architectures, OpenRISC is still moving along and soon should see more OpenRISC LiteX drivers upstreamed.

In recent kernels we have seen work around OpenRISC LiteX as a Migen/MiSoC CPU/SoC builder for deployments on FPGAs with soft-core implementations of PicoRV32, VexRISCV, and more. Moving ahead, the OpenRISC developers are now on a path for upstreaming more peripheral drivers into the mainline kernel.

For the ongoing Linux 5.14 merge window the OpenRISC update has a single change to remove the 8-bit sub-register option. This change is to simplify the MMIO register access with the LiteX code by limiting them to 32-bit offsets.

While just a small change for Linux 5.14, now that this change has been made, "now this is agreed among Litex hardware and kernel developers it will allow us to start upstreaming other Litex peripheral drivers," noted OpenRISC kernel maintainer Stafford Horne.


Those wanting to learn more about LiteX can do so via the project's GitHub.

When it comes to OpenRISC on commercial hardware implementations, that is an area still not seeing as much interest as vendors investing in RISC-V.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14 Continues Work On USB4 Support Bring-Up
New Linux 5.14 Tracer To Help With Measuring Operating System Noise
Linux 5.14's Perf Tooling Makes Preparations For Intel Alder Lake
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
Linux 5.14 Lands Changes For On-Package HBM Xeons, More Intel CPUs With In-Band ECC
Linux 5.14 GPU Driver Updates Come In Heavy With ~300k New Lines Of Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
Linux Developers Discuss A Global Counter For Block/Disk Changes
The Big Set Of Networking Changes For Linux 5.14
Clang PGO Shot Down For Now From The Linux Kernel