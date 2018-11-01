OpenRISC Port Revised For GCC, Still Trying To Be Mainlined Soon

The GCC steering committee decided earlier this year they will accept the OpenRISC port for this processor ISA while the patches for it are still being prepped.
This RISC-based open-source processor ISA has struggled to get the GCC compiler support in place after their original toolchain support was rejected: the original developers were not okay with assigning their code's copyright to the Free Software Foundation as is required for contributions to the GNU Compiler Collection. So an OpenRISC developer has been doing a clean-room rewrite of the OpenRISC GCC code since earlier this year in order to be able to mainline the code.
That developer, Stafford Horne, posted his fourth revision to the OpenRISC port today. This latest OpenRISC GCC code has various fixes brought up during review of the prior patches. Not all issues have been addressed but he is hoping to be able to mainline the code before clearing out all of those issues.
This latest OpenRISC GCC code can be found here. Whether OpenRISC will be accepted for the GCC 9 series has yet to be seen: feature development on this annual compiler release is expected to end in a week or two so it's a race to the deadline.
