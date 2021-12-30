OpenRGB 0.7 Released With Many More Devices Supported, Improved Settings

OpenRGB 0.7 is out as the newest feature release for this vendor-independent software that provides for RGB lighting controls for many different devices/brands and works across Linux / macOS / Windows.
OpenRGB 0.7 improves the RGB lighting ecosystem by supporting devices cross-vendor and also enabling RGB controls for Linux where many vendors provide no official support. OpenRGB supports a growing number of devices from many different vendors to vastly improve the RGB lighting ecosystem with "one app to rule them all" when it comes to lighting.
OpenRGB 0.7 introduces a new plug-in architecture that makes it easier to deal with plug-ins, new settings tabs to offer up more options without manually editing files, "save to device" for saving settings to the internal memory on capable devices, a variety of bug fixes, and quite a lot of new hardware support.
The new hardware added just in OpenRGB 0.7 alone includes:
- Additional GPUs added to detection list from Gigabyte, ASUS, MSI, EVGA, Sapphire, and more
- Additional MSI Mystic Light motherboards tested and added
- Logitech mouse issues from 0.6 have been fixed
- Logitech G213 keyboard modes
- Philips Hue (normal and Entertainment mode) support
- Corsair Commander Core
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Alienware G5 SE
- ASUS ROG Pugio and general improvements for ASUS mice
- ASUS ROG Throne headset stand
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope
- Additional Razer devices added to Razer Controller
- Obinslab Anne Pro 2
- ASUS Aura SMBus controller renamed to ENE SMBus controller and expanded
- HP Omen 30L
- Cooler Master RGB Controller
- Cooler Master ARGB Controller direct mode
- Wooting keyboard improvements
- Blinkinlabs BlinkyTape
- Alienware AW510K Keyboard
- Corsair K100 keyboard
- SteelSeries Rival 600
- SteelSeries Rival 7x0
- Logitech G915, G915 TKL
- Logitech G Pro
- Sinowealth 0016 keyboard
- Fix HyperX device flickering, especially HyperX FPS RGB
- Re-enable all Crucial DRAM addresses, should fix missing Crucial detection
- Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2 GPUs
- EVGA 3xxx GPUs
- EVGA KINGPIN 1080Ti and 1080 FTW2
- ASUS Strix Evolve mouse
- MSI GPU direct mode
Downloads and more details on the big OpenRGB 0.7 release via GitLab.
