OpenRGB 0.7 Released With Many More Devices Supported, Improved Settings

OpenRGB 0.7 is out as the newest feature release for this vendor-independent software that provides for RGB lighting controls for many different devices/brands and works across Linux / macOS / Windows.OpenRGB 0.7 improves the RGB lighting ecosystem by supporting devices cross-vendor and also enabling RGB controls for Linux where many vendors provide no official support. OpenRGB supports a growing number of devices from many different vendors to vastly improve the RGB lighting ecosystem with "one app to rule them all" when it comes to lighting.

OpenRGB 0.7 introduces a new plug-in architecture that makes it easier to deal with plug-ins, new settings tabs to offer up more options without manually editing files, "save to device" for saving settings to the internal memory on capable devices, a variety of bug fixes, and quite a lot of new hardware support.The new hardware added just in OpenRGB 0.7 alone includes:- Additional GPUs added to detection list from Gigabyte, ASUS, MSI, EVGA, Sapphire, and more- Additional MSI Mystic Light motherboards tested and added- Logitech mouse issues from 0.6 have been fixed- Logitech G213 keyboard modes- Philips Hue (normal and Entertainment mode) support- Corsair Commander Core- HyperX Alloy Origins Core- Alienware G5 SE- ASUS ROG Pugio and general improvements for ASUS mice- ASUS ROG Throne headset stand- ASUS ROG Strix Scope- Additional Razer devices added to Razer Controller- Obinslab Anne Pro 2- ASUS Aura SMBus controller renamed to ENE SMBus controller and expanded- HP Omen 30L- Cooler Master RGB Controller- Cooler Master ARGB Controller direct mode- Wooting keyboard improvements- Blinkinlabs BlinkyTape- Alienware AW510K Keyboard- Corsair K100 keyboard- SteelSeries Rival 600- SteelSeries Rival 7x0- Logitech G915, G915 TKL- Logitech G Pro- Sinowealth 0016 keyboard- Fix HyperX device flickering, especially HyperX FPS RGB- Re-enable all Crucial DRAM addresses, should fix missing Crucial detection- Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2 GPUs- EVGA 3xxx GPUs- EVGA KINGPIN 1080Ti and 1080 FTW2- ASUS Strix Evolve mouse- MSI GPU direct modeDownloads and more details on the big OpenRGB 0.7 release via GitLab