OpenRGB 0.5 Released With Support For More Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 December 2020 at 09:51 AM EST.
While most hardware vendors don't support Linux to the extent that any products with configurable RGB lighting controls will officially be supported, OpenRGB has been one of the successful community projects for allowing many different devices to enjoy configurable, cross-vendor. and open-source RGB lighting controls.

OpenRGB 0.5 was released overnight for this open-source RGB lighting control solution that works not only on Linux but Windows too. OpenRGB supports a wide range of devices from the likes of ASUS, ASRock, Gigabyte, Corsair, MSI, Razer, Thermaltake, and more. With OpenRGB 0.5 there is support for EVGA graphics cards that have RGB lighting, Philips Wiz, Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB, Sony DualShock 4, Logitech G213, ASUS mice, HyperX Fury Ultra, Cooler Master ARGB, and other new devices supported. There is also better performance with the NZXT Hue+, Kingston HyperX DRAM handling improvements, and other device-specific work. OpenRGB continues to advance primarily through reverse-engineering the RGB control protocols for the different vendors and also other open-source projects that have similarly carried out reverse engineering efforts on these protocols that generally lack public documentation.

OpenRGB 0.5 also employs a new JSON-based settings configuration, faster detection of devices, a new dark theme for Windows, and other improvements.

Those interested in open-source RGB lighting controls can learn more about OpenRGB 0.5 at Gitlab.
