Out this evening is OpenRGB v0.3 as the newest feature release of this open-source RGB lighting control solution that works on both Windows and Linux. ASUS, ASRock, Corsair, GSKILL, Gigabyte, Kingston, MSI, Razer, and Thermaltake are among the brands of devices supported by this growing software package.
OpenRGB 0.3 adds support for allowing one user-interface to now control multiple PCs' RGB lighting, various other client / server improvements, numerous new drivers and different improvements, and dealing with a lot of other device-specific improvements/fixes.
The OpenRGB utility can set colors and effect modes, save/load profiles, sports both a GUI and CLI interface, and other features not otherwise available particularly on Linux systems for RGB lighting control. On Windows systems the benefit is this single utility can control RGB lighting from multiple vendors.
For those wondering about supported products ranging from motherboards to RAM modules to graphics cards and other LED peripherals as well as keyboards, see the project Wiki.
OpenRGB 0.3 is available for download from the project Gitlab.
