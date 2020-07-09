OpenMandriva Progressing On Rolling Release Version, Moving Away From i686 Repository

For those looking for another rolling-release Linux distribution to try and one whose roots trace back to the legendary Mandrake Linux, OpenMandriva has been working to establish its own rolling-release spin for those preferring the latest software packages as opposed to their conventional releases. Additionally, OpenMandriva is nearing the end of its i686 repository offering while continuing to work with Wine and 32-bit games.
OpenMandriva has for a while been working to move away from 32-bit packages similar to the other modern Linux distributions out there. OpenMandriva users though have still had to enable the i686 repository if needing select packages, notably for games / Wine use-cases.
But now thanks to consolidating both 32-bit and 64-bit support into a single Wine package, deployments moving forward are greatly simplified. Other 32-bit library packages will also be found in x86_64 and Znver1 (AMD Zen optimized) repositories themselves to avoid having to add the extra repository.
Additionally, work seems to be sailing along on the establishing of an OpenMandriva Rolling Release distribution. Per their Wiki, the rolling release flavor is still in development and testing and not yet ready for production. Rolling will be more stable than their Cooker archive where development happens. "Rolling is as it's name implies a "rolling" release and will have the most up to date packages practical. It is designed to be a working, usable, system. Rolling users need to be able to handle some problem solving on their own as with any "bleeding edge" release. Also Rolling users should be familiar with and able to use the command line or terminal (Konsole) at times."
A new OpenMandriva Rolling ISO release will also be coming soon to easily get started.
More details on these OpenMandriva advancements via OpenMandriva.org.
