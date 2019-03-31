OpenMandriva Appears To Be Experimenting With Profile Guided Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 March 2019 at 12:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
OpenMandriva has been toying with some performance optimizations in recent times like preferring the LLVM Clang compiler over GCC, spinning an AMD Zen "znver1" optimized version of the OS/packages, and apparently now exploring possible Profile Guided Optimizations.

Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) basically involve feeding the feedback of profiling data back into the compiler so it can better optimize the generated code based upon actual usage behavior of the software under test. PGO can pay off big time depending upon the code-base and how well the profile data models real-world workflows of the said software in question.

OpenMandriva developer Tomasz Paweł Gajc appears to now be dabbling with PGO'ing of software in OpenMandriva's "Cooker" development archive. When PGO'ing their XZ build, he found the decompression times to drop from 8~9 seconds down to 7 seconds while the compression times that are much longer did drop by a few seconds too. Details in this forum post.

Here's to hoping more of OpenMandriva (and other Linux distributions) will move onto evaluating PGO and other optimizations like LTO (Link Time Optimizations) and AutoFDO for greater performance optimizations, some of which are already employed by the likes of Clear Linux for juicing more performance out of the system.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Gentoo Gets GNOME 3.30 Running Without Systemd
Sailfish OS 3.0.2 "Oulanka" Brings Improved Power Management, Dozens Of Fixes
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
Solus 4 Officially Released With Updated Budgie Desktop, Linux 4.20 Kernel
Knoppix 8.5 Live Linux Distro Released, Based On Linux 4.20, Adds Adriane Audio Desktop
Haiku's USB 3.0+ Support Is Finally In Great Shape
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan