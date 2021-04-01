OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 RC Released With LLVM 12 Toolchain, Linux 5.12 Kernel
Following February's release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2, the release candidate to Lx 4.3 is now available for testing.

With the OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 release candidate they have upgraded to the Linux 5.12 kernel (currently v5.12.4), they make use of LLVM 12 as their main compiler toolchain, systemd 248, KDE Plasma 5.21.5 + KDE Frameworks 5.82 + Qt 5.15.3, Mesa 21.1.1 provides the latest open-source graphics drivers, and there are a variety of other package updates. Beyond bumping to the latest packages, OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 is adding fully integrated support for JPEG-XL images, AMDVLK is now available as an alternative AMD Vulkan driver, and OpenMandriva's port to the PinePhone continues to be improved upon.

One of the distinguishing features of the OpenMandriva Linux distribution is that it uses the LLVM/Clang toolchain rather than GCC that is what most Linux distributions rely upon. OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 RC has rebuilt its entire package base with the new LLVM Clang 12.0 compiler.

Downloads and more details on the OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 release candidate via OpenMandriva.org.
