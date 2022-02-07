OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 Released With Completed Arm 64-bit Port, Sticks To Using LLVM

OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 was released this FOSDEM weekend for this distribution derived from the once great Mandriva Linux, formerly Mandrake.OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 continues using the LLVM/Clang toolchain by default for building packages rather than GCC as is common for most Linux distributions. Aiming to use the LLVM toolchain as much as possible remains one of the notable differences with OpenMandriva -- including the option of a Clang-compiled Linux kernel.With OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 they have completed their full 64-bit Arm port, which now has their distribution up and running on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, Rock Pi 4, and other AArch64 single board computers. OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 promotes 64-bit Arm as allowing "to build energy efficient PC replacements for less than $150."

OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 also ships with the latest KDE desktop components, PipeWire has become their default sound server over PulseAudio, a port to RISC-V is in progress, and there is an assortment of other package updates from desktop environments to common applications.For downloads and those wanting to learn more about OpenMandriva Lx 4.3, hit up OpenMandriva.org