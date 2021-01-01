OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 RC Released With Linux 5.10, Completed AArch64 Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 January 2021 at 02:02 PM EST. 1 Comment
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 was released last February while now we are closing in on the release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 for that Mandriva/Mandrake-derived Linux distribution.

Back in the summer OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Alpha was released with an anticipated beta in December. However, after internal testing the developers decided to go straight to a release candidate after being more than satisfied with the quality of the proposed beta. Barring any serious bugs from coming up, the developers expect to release OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 very soon.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 RC is making use of the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, KDE Plasma 5.20.4 and KDE Applications 20.12 for the default desktop, Qt 5.15.2, and many other updated packages. OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 RC is also one of the first distributions shipping PHP 8.0.

The distribution's port to AArch64 is also now considered complete. Install images are offered for the Pinebook Pro, Raspberry Pi 4B, Raspberry Pi 3B+, Cubox Pulse, and a generic UEFI compatible offering, among others.

More details on the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release candidate via OpenMandriva.org.

OpenMandriva remains one of the few distributions offering up an "AMD Zen" optimized spin where all the packages including those in the package archive have been built with AMD Zen compiler optimizations. New OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
