OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Reaches Alpha
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 July 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Along with OpenMandriva working on a rolling-release version of its distribution long ago derived from Mandrake/Mandriva, OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 is coming along as the next stable release.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 pulls in the Linux 5.7 kernel as a significant step forward in its own right, now makes use of the KDE Plasma 5.19 series along with Qt 5.15, KDE Applications 20.04 series, and a variety of other software package updates.

Aside from many package upgrades, OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 adds Zstd compression support to their kernel build, upgrades its Calamares installer, and has a variety of other alterations.

More details on the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Alpha release via OpenMandriva.org.
