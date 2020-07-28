Along with OpenMandriva working on a rolling-release version of its distribution long ago derived from Mandrake/Mandriva, OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 is coming along as the next stable release.
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 pulls in the Linux 5.7 kernel as a significant step forward in its own right, now makes use of the KDE Plasma 5.19 series along with Qt 5.15, KDE Applications 20.04 series, and a variety of other software package updates.
Aside from many package upgrades, OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 adds Zstd compression support to their kernel build, upgrades its Calamares installer, and has a variety of other alterations.
More details on the OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Alpha release via OpenMandriva.org.
