OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Aiming To PGO More Packages, Use IWD For WiFi Connections
While OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 was just released last month, we are already looking forward to OpenMandriva 4.1 for a number of improvements and some new features.

OpenMandriva's developer board provides an interesting look at what's ahead for OpenMandriva Lx 4.1. Already completed for this next milestone include migrating to LLVM Clang 9, and using LD.lld and BFD as the default linkers.

Meanwhile they are currently tackling using Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) for more packages to improve the performance of their default binaries. Using PGO should help the likes of Python, Firefox, OpenSSL, LZ4, MPFR, Ogg, Vorbis, and many other packages they are evaluating for PGO'ing.

Also notable is switching to Intel IWD as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant for dealing with WiFi connections. They are also eyeing a replacement for Firewalld, other LLVM toolchain changes, moving to a merged /usr layout, updating their Java stack, and other changes.

Those curious what else is coming for OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 can learn more via GitHub.
