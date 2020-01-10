In time for some weekend testing is the beta release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.1.
OpenMandriva continues being one of the few Linux distributions defaulting to Clang for compiling its packages rather than GCC. Thanks to upstream Clang now able to build the upstream Linux kernel on x86_64, OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Beta is offering a Clang-built kernel option while its default kernel is still built using the GNU Compiler Collection.
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Beta also introduces Zypper as an alternative package manager to DNF, more alternative desktops are now open for testing, and a variety of software package updates. Some of those updates include the Linux 5.4 kernel, Qt 5.14, and the latest KDE components.
More details on the OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Beta via OpenMandriva.org.
Add A Comment