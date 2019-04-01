Following their success in stripping out the remaining Python 2 bits, the release candidate of OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is now available.
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is a big release with many changes that include upgrading to the LLVM Clang 8.0 as the default system compiler, switching back from RPM5 to RPM4, offering AMD Zen optimized support, ARM 64-bit support, an updated Calamares installer, and many other changes for this Mandriva/Mandrake-rooted distribution.
With the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 release candidate besides upgrading to LLVM Clang 8, they have also pulled in the Linux 5.1 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15.5 + KDE Applications 19.04.1, Qt 5.12, systemd 242, and Java 12. There is also a variety of user applications updated too like Firefox 66.
More details on this weekend's OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC release via OpenMandriva.org.
Add A Comment