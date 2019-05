Following their success in stripping out the remaining Python 2 bits , the release candidate of OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is now available.OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is a big release with many changes that include upgrading to the LLVM Clang 8.0 as the default system compiler, switching back from RPM5 to RPM4, offering AMD Zen optimized support , ARM 64-bit support, an updated Calamares installer, and many other changes for this Mandriva/Mandrake-rooted distribution.With the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 release candidate besides upgrading to LLVM Clang 8, they have also pulled in the Linux 5.1 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15.5 + KDE Applications 19.04.1, Qt 5.12, systemd 242, and Java 12. There is also a variety of user applications updated too like Firefox 66.More details on this weekend's OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC release via OpenMandriva.org