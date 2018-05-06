Yesterday was about Mageia and coincidentally today is an update on the preparations going into another Mandriva-derived Linux distribution, OpenMandriva Lx.
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is being prepped for release soon. As covered previously, they are switching back from RPM5 to RPM4. In addition, they are picking up DNF package manager support over URPMI for package installation.
Other work going into OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 includes a pre-7.0 snapshot of LLVM Clang, the GCC 8 code compiler that was newly released, and more. OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is currently tracking the Linux 4.16 kernel and do have zSTD compression support enabled.
While OpenMandriva talked about dropping 32-bit support, as of now i686 continues to be supported alongside x86_64, ARMv7, and AArch64.
More details on the upcoming OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 via this Facebook post.
