Yesterday was about Mageia and coincidentally today is an update on the preparations going into another Mandriva-derived Linux distribution, OpenMandriva Lx.OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is being prepped for release soon. As covered previously, they are switching back from RPM5 to RPM4 . In addition, they are picking up DNF package manager support over URPMI for package installation.Other work going into OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 includes a pre-7.0 snapshot of LLVM Clang, the GCC 8 code compiler that was newly released, and more. OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is currently tracking the Linux 4.16 kernel and do have zSTD compression support enabled.While OpenMandriva talked about dropping 32-bit support , as of now i686 continues to be supported alongside x86_64, ARMv7, and AArch64.More details on the upcoming OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 via this Facebook post