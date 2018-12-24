OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha 1 Ships With RPM4, DNF, AMD Zen Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 December 2018 at 07:47 PM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
While a few months back there was what ended up being a test version of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha, for Christmas this distribution that tracks back to Mandriva/Mandrake is out with their first official alpha release.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha 1 is powered by KDE Plasma 5.14.4 with KDE Frameworks 5.53, ships with LibreOffice 6.1.3 and Firefox 63.0.3, and has a wide variety of other updated packages. Under the hood they switched from RPM5 to RPM4, added DNF as the software package manager, and their package collection has been rebuilt using LLVM Clang 7.0 as their new default system compiler. OpenMandriva Lx continues to be one of the few Linux distributions using the Clang compiler default where possible rather than GCC.

Also unique to OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha is they are offering a specialized "znver1" build of the operating system that is specially tuned for the current AMD Ryzen/EPYC processors. The developers report that this version outperforms the generic version but without providing any specifics; I'll add it to my TODO list for carrying out some benchmarks between these builds soon.

With OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 they also completed their AArch64 port and with this current alpha are supporting the Raspberry Pi and DragonBoard 410C hardware.

More details and download links for this long overdue OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha 1 release can be found via OpenMandriva.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Freespire 4.5 Released For Letting The Linspire/Lindows Legacy Live On
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Linux Mint 19.1 Released Ahead Of The Holidays
Mageia 7 Beta Finally Rolls Along For Testing
Genode OS 18.11 Gets SSH Server Support, MirageOS Unikernels & SDK
Elivepatch Progressing For Live Kernel Patching On Gentoo, Rolling To Other Distros
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Coreboot 4.9 Released With 2,600+ Changes, Ports To 56 New Motherboards