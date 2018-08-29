OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha Surfaces
6 September 2018
We've been looking forward to the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 release for a number of months now with Lx 3.0 having debuted two years ago. Fortunately, that release is inching closer to release as this week the alpha release is now available for testing.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is a big release and as such is taking a long time to get into shape for release. Some of the big ticket items include switching back from RPM5 to RPM4, utilizing Fedora's DNF package manager, shipping with Linux 4.17~4.18 , LLVM Clang 7 as the default compiler while GCC 8 is also available , complete support for AArch64, and a variety of package updates.

We've been unable to find any official OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha release announcement yet but via SourceForge they have uploaded their Lx 4.0 Alpha images. Their KDE Plasma x86_64 images were uploaded a few days ago while hitting their mirrors today was the minimal install image. Enjoy and I'll certainly be firing it up to reminisce over the Mandrake days.
