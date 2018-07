It has been nearly two years since the debut of OpenMandriva Lx 3.0 , but fortunately it's soon going to be succeeded by OpenMandriva Lx 4.0.The OpenMandriva team has passed along some "summer news" concerning the upcoming OpenMandriva Lx 4.0. Highlights include: The use of RPM4 rather than RPM5 and also using the Fedora-led DNF package manager.- It will ship with the Linux 4.17 or 4.18 kernel.- LLVM Clang 7 and GCC 8.1 will be the available code compilers.- The KDE Plasma 5.13 will be the default desktop along with Qt 5.11 and KDE Frameworks 5.47 components.- LXQt 0.13 and Lumina 1.4 are among the desktop options for OpenMandriva Lx 4.0.- Complete support for AArch64 and ARMv7HNL are new for the Lx 4.0 milestone.- There is a work-in-progress port to RISC-V, but it likely won't be ready for the Lx 4.0 release.More details can be found via the OpenMandriva blog