OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Is Approaching With DNF/RPM4, KDE Plasma 5.13, Linux 4.17~4.18
6 July 2018
It has been nearly two years since the debut of OpenMandriva Lx 3.0, but fortunately it's soon going to be succeeded by OpenMandriva Lx 4.0.

The OpenMandriva team has passed along some "summer news" concerning the upcoming OpenMandriva Lx 4.0. Highlights include:

- The use of RPM4 rather than RPM5 and also using the Fedora-led DNF package manager.

- It will ship with the Linux 4.17 or 4.18 kernel.

- LLVM Clang 7 and GCC 8.1 will be the available code compilers.

- The KDE Plasma 5.13 will be the default desktop along with Qt 5.11 and KDE Frameworks 5.47 components.

- LXQt 0.13 and Lumina 1.4 are among the desktop options for OpenMandriva Lx 4.0.

- Complete support for AArch64 and ARMv7HNL are new for the Lx 4.0 milestone.

- There is a work-in-progress port to RISC-V, but it likely won't be ready for the Lx 4.0 release.

More details can be found via the OpenMandriva blog.
