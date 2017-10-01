OpenMandriva Is Going To Do Away With 32-bit Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 November 2017 at 04:33 AM EST. 1 Comment
Following in the steps of Ubuntu 17.10 dropping 32-bit desktop images and other Linux distributions also lessening their focus on 32-bit support, OpenMandriva has issued its final i586 release.

OpenMandriva Lx 3.03 was released on Tuesday with boot speed improvements, updates to Linux/systemd/Mesa, KDE Plasma 5.10.5, LLVM Clang 5.0, and other package upgrades. This is also going to be their last planned release in the OpenMandriva Lx 3 series.

Not only is this the end of the road for OpenMandriva Lx 3 releases, they are also planning for this to be their last to support i586.


OpenMandriva Lx will be discontinuing their i586 images, meaning they will only be supporting x86_64 now on the Intel/AMD side as well as their growing support for ARM. But they will continue to build some i586 libraries where needed for still supporting some 32-bit applications, but no longer supporting legacy 32-bit systems that haven't been common in more than one decade.

More details via their 3.03 announcement and release notes.
