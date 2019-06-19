OpenMandriva Is Also Making Plans To Move Away From 32-Bit Support

In addition to Ubuntu planning to drop 32-bit packages with their 19.10 release, the OpenMandriva development team is another high profile Linux distribution drafting plans to eliminate their 32-bit support.
OpenMandriva's plans to drop 32-bit are much more conservative than Canonical with planning for these changes by the October release of Ubuntu 19.10. In the case of OpenMandriva, they will gradually reduce their exposure to 32-bit in hopes of weening users to 64-bit where possible.
With OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 having released this past weekend, the developers agreed to begin phasing out 32-bit after this point. Past OpenMandriva Lx 4.0, they don't plan to issue any more stable releases of their i686 trees. But for the time being at least they will continue to offer i686 support still through their Cooker development archive and only as a rolling-release.
The tentative OpenMandriva 32-bit plans can be found via these meeting notes.
Add A Comment