OpenMandriva Can Now Clang Its Linux Kernel Build For This LLVM Focused Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 30 September 2019 at 02:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
OpenMandriva is one of the few Linux distributions (and arguably the only prominent one) that uses LLVM Clang as its default compiler toolchain over GCC for building its packages and the preferred C/C++ compiler exposed to its users. One of the last hold outs for this Clang'ed Linux distribution has been the kernel build but that is now no longer a blocker.

With the new LLVM Clang 9.0 release, it's now possible to use LLVM Clang to compile the mainline Linux kernel for x86_64 and Arm without needing any out-of-tree patches. In my testing of Clang 9 + Linux 5.3 it's worked out well with a few exceptions like the AMDGPU driver having issues, but those few remaining headaches are being worked out so Clang'ing the Linux kernel works well for users and helps ensure code/compiler portability of the kernel.


The OpenMandriva folks have indeed been successful as well in now using Clang 9.0 to build their kernel. They have LLVM/Clang Linux kernel builds for OpenMandriva users on x86_64, the AMD Zen optimized build (znver1), and ARMv7. They are waiting on bug fixes for AArch64 and RISCV64 for delivering those Clang-built kernels.

OpenMandriva users wanting to try out one of these Clang'ed kernel builds can find download links via this GitHub ticket.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM 9.0 Released With Ability To Build The Linux x86_64 Kernel, Experimental OpenCL C++
Intel Tightens Up Its AVX-512 Behavior For The LLVM Clang 10 Compiler
The New Features Of LLVM 9.0 & Clang 9.0 - Includes Building The Linux x86_64 Kernel
LLVM 9.0-RC3 Released With The Official Compiler Release Coming Soon
Sony Continues Tuning AMD Jaguar Support Within The LLVM Clang Compiler
LLVM 9.0-RC2 Released While LLVM 10 Switches To C++14
Popular News This Week
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
The Free Software Foundation Endorses First Router In 3 Years - But It's 10/100 + 802.11n WiFi
Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project