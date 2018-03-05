OpenMandriva Switching Back From RPM5 To RPM4
It was seven years ago that Mandriva 2011 switched to using RPM5 from RPM4, but now for the next OpenMandriva release they are transitioning back to using RPM4 and with that making use of Fedora's DNF.

In acknowledging that RPM4 is actively maintained over RPM5 and RPM4 providing a consistent suite for package management and repository management, OpenMandriva is in the process of switching back to RPM version 4.

OpenMandriva developers are also replacing URPMI with DNF, the Yum successor that Fedora has been using for several releases now to great success.

The RPM4+DNF switch for OpenMandrivs also means less bloat, DNF being in a better state than URPMI, better upstream support, and more. Details on the transition via the OpenMandriva Forums.
