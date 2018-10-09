OpenMandriva Has Been Working On Their RISC-V & AArch64 Ports
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 October 2018 at 06:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
In addition to working on OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 as this distribution's next major release with its roots tracing back to the legendary Mandrake, its developers have also been working on clean ports of this Linux distribution to other CPU architectures.

OpenMandriva has been working on expanding its focus from just Intel x86_64 to a good experience for AMD Ryzen AMD64 and ports to AArch64 and RISC-V too. They are doing since as "other CPU architectures are starting to be fast enough" for desktop/laptop use-cases and "monopolies are harmful."

Rather than some of their past CPU ports that really didn't pan out well, for these new ports they are trying to do everything well and in a maintainable fashion. They are spending more time on establishing a good toolchain setup, build system handling improvements, and other cross-compilation enhancements.

If you are curious how OpenMandriva is taking on a world of multiple CPU architectures, Bernhard Rosenkränzer of the OpenMandriva Lx community presented at this week's Open-Source Summit Europe in Edinburgh about these efforts. His PDF slide deck covering this topic can be found here.
