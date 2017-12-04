OpenMW 0.43 Continues Advancing Open-Source Morrowind For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 4 December 2017 at 08:43 PM EST.
LINUX GAMING --
OpenMW remains as the open-source game engine project re-implementing the code to power Elderscrolls III: Morrowind, the popular 2002 RPG game from Bethesda. OpenMW 0.43 is now available as the latest release.

OpenMW 0.43 has implemented more engine functionality including rain/snow effects, AI improvements, new options, and implementing other previously missing features. There was also a lot of work on OpenMW-CS as the content development tool built by this open-source project.


Besides implementing a lot of new features, many bugs were also fixed in the process. As with the various open-source game engine recreation projects, OpenMW is just focusing on the engine-side work and users need to own an original copy of Morrowind for the in-game assets, etc.

More details on this new release at OpenMW.org.
