OpenMW remains as the open-source game engine project re-implementing the code to power Elderscrolls III: Morrowind, the popular 2002 RPG game from Bethesda. OpenMW 0.43 is now available as the latest release.
OpenMW 0.43 has implemented more engine functionality including rain/snow effects, AI improvements, new options, and implementing other previously missing features. There was also a lot of work on OpenMW-CS as the content development tool built by this open-source project.
Besides implementing a lot of new features, many bugs were also fixed in the process. As with the various open-source game engine recreation projects, OpenMW is just focusing on the engine-side work and users need to own an original copy of Morrowind for the in-game assets, etc.
More details on this new release at OpenMW.org.
