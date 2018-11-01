OpenMP 5.0 Specification Released, GCC 9.0 Lands Initial Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 8 November 2018 at 01:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
The OpenMP ARB has announced the release today of the major OpenMP 5.0 specification. OpenMP 5.0 has been three years in the making and is a big update to this parallel programming specification relative to past updates.

OpenMP 5.0 is intended for use from embedded and accelerators to multi-core NUMA systems. OpenMP 5.0 offers portability improvements, full support for accelerators, better NUMA handling on HPC systems, improved device constructors, and various other benefits for parallel programming on C / C++ / Fortran systems.

The OpenMP 5.0 specification in full can be found now at OpenMP.org. Other commentary on OpenMP 5.0 can be found via today's press release.

The GCC compiler folks are the furthest along among the public compilers with support for OpenMP 5.0. Merged today is already partial support for OpenMP 5.0. For the upcoming GCC 9 stable release due out in early 2019, it looks like only partial support will be ready. "Because the amount of changes in OpenMP 5.0 is much bigger than in any of the earlier releases of the standard, unfortunately the whole spec isn't implemented at this point, not even for C/C++. So, let me start by listing features that are implemented. Unless otherwise stated, the implementation is for now for C/C++ only, Fortran to follow after C/C++ is fully done." That aforelinked message covers all of the grand features for OpenMP 5.0 and what is progressing or not for GCC 9.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
The Linux Kernel's Speck Death Sentence Finally Being Carried Out
CLVK Is Piping OpenCL On Top Of Vulkan
PortableCL 1.2 Still Coming While POCL 1.3 Will Further Improve Open-Source OpenCL
Codeplay Outs SYCL-Based ComputeCpp 1.0, Running Parallel C++ Code On Multiple Platforms
Magic Leap Joins The Khronos Group
OpenMP 5.0 Public Draft Released
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
System76 Unveils Thelio "Open" Desktops With Intel/AMD CPU Options, NVIDIA/Radeon GPUs
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code