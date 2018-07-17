OpenMP 5.0 Public Draft Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 17 July 2018 at 01:28 PM EDT.
The public draft of the OpenMP 5.0 SMP programming standard is now available for review ahead of the specification's expected stable release before the end of 2018.

OpenMP 5.0 is expected to succeed the OpenMP 4.5 parallel programming standard in Q4'2018, but for ironing out any last minute issues and allowing more compiler developers to begin implementing the standard, the public draft is now available.

Over earlier versions of this dominate parallel programming API, OpenMP 5.0 adds a tool interface, supports reductions amongst tasks and taskloop, and improves OpenMP device constructs. These improvements and more should really help OpenMP support for GPUs and other devices.

OpenMP Technical Report 7 for version 5.0 is under a public comment period through the start of September. The draft documentation can be viewed at OpenMP.org.
