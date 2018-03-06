It was last summer that a GSoC student developer worked on an OpenMAX Tizonia state tracker for Gallium3D to replace the existing and out-of-date "Bellagio" code. Finally today that new Tizonia code has landed in Mesa 18.1-devel Git.
The Tizonia code supports OpenMAX IL 1.2 rather than OpenMAX IL 1.1 with the Bellagio implementation that hasn't been maintained in some time.
Following code restructuring the OMX state tracker with Tizonia picked up an H.264 encoder and H.264 decoder with EGLImage support written by Google Summer of Code student Gurkirpal Singh.
Great to see the migration away from Bellagio finally happening for Mesa 18.1; the last OpenMAX IL Bellagio was in 2011 while Tizonia continues progressing.
