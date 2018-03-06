OpenMAX Tizonia H.264 Encoder/Decoder Land In Mesa 18.1 Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 March 2018 at 02:00 PM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
It was last summer that a GSoC student developer worked on an OpenMAX Tizonia state tracker for Gallium3D to replace the existing and out-of-date "Bellagio" code. Finally today that new Tizonia code has landed in Mesa 18.1-devel Git.

The Tizonia code supports OpenMAX IL 1.2 rather than OpenMAX IL 1.1 with the Bellagio implementation that hasn't been maintained in some time.

Following code restructuring the OMX state tracker with Tizonia picked up an H.264 encoder and H.264 decoder with EGLImage support written by Google Summer of Code student Gurkirpal Singh.

Great to see the migration away from Bellagio finally happening for Mesa 18.1; the last OpenMAX IL Bellagio was in 2011 while Tizonia continues progressing.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Libdrm 2.4.91 Released With AMDGPU, Android & Freedreno Updates
Intel Mesa OpenGL Driver Lands 48-bit Addressing Support, Lets Up To ~256TB Of vRAM
MSAA Fast Clears Flipped On For Intel ANV Vulkan Driver
GraphicsFuzz Demo Works On Fuzzing Your GPU Drivers Through WebGL In The Browser
RadeonSI NIR Support Is Getting Squared Away, A Call For More Game Testing
Mesa 17.3.6 Released To Fix Intel GPU Hangs
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released
Sculpt Aims To Be A General-Purpose OS Built Atop Genode