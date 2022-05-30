OpenJPH 0.9 Released For Further Speeding Up Open-Source High-Throughput JPEG 2000
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 30 May 2022 at 07:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
While JPEG XL is regarded as the next-generation JPEG standard and JPEG 2000 never quite took off to supersede the original JPEG standard, there are open-source projects continuing to work on this image compression standard. OpenJPH 0.9 was released last week as the open-source high-throughput JPEG 2000 implementation and with this new version comes even more performance gains.

It was just earlier this month that OpenJPEG 2.5 released and added high-throughput JPEG 2000 decoding while now OpenJPH that has long served as the de facto high-throughput JPEG 2000 open-source implementation is updated to deliver even better performance.

High-Throughput JPEG 2000 (HTJ2K) is for facilitating faster image decoding at the cost of slightly reduced efficiency. HTJ2K replaces the JPEG 2000 standard block coder with an alternative coder focused on vectorized performance. High-throughput JPEG 2000 Part 15 was only firmed up in 2019. HTJ2K delivers much better performance -- around 10x -or around a 30x increase for lossless coding albeit with a 5~10% coding efficiency reduction.

OpenJPH 0.9 has a 30~50% improvement in decode time or around 40~80% improvement in high-throughput JPEG 2000 decode performance. OpenJPH 0.9 has large portions of its block decoder rewritten, a SSSE3 optimized block decoder has been added, various accelerated function improvements, WebAssembly (WASM) build improvements around SIMD instruction usage, and various other enhancements.

Those interested in HTJ2K support can check out the OpenJPH 0.9 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
CUPS 2.4.2 Released With OpenSSL/LibreSSL Support Restored, AIX Revived
Nginx 1.22 Released With OpenSSL 3.0 Support
HarfBuzz 4.3 Released With Big Performance Improvements
System76 Scheduler 1.2 Released - Now Has Defaults For SteamVR, Flatpak Process Support
Inkscape 1.2 Open-Source Vector Graphics Program Released
Jemalloc 5.3 Released With Many Speed & Space Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Btrfs Gets Some Buttery Good Improvements With Linux 5.19
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features
NVIDIA's List Of Known Wayland Issues From SLI To VDPAU, VR & More