Java 17 / OpenJDK 17 Hits GA With Maturing Vector API, Removal Planned For Applet API
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 14 September 2021 at 01:48 PM EDT. 1 Comment
ORACLE --
Java 17 has made it to general availability status today with a number of improvements.

Among the changes with OpenJDK 17 are a new macOS rendering pipeline, macOS AArch64 port for Apple Silicon, enhanced pseudo-random number generators, deprecating the Java Applet API ahead of its complete removal, sealed classes support, removing the experimental ahead-of-time (AOT) and just-in-time (JIT) compilers, the Java Vector API is up to its second incubator phase, and context-specific deserialization filters.

The new macOS rendering pipeline is making use of Apple's Metal API given the OpenGL deprecation on the platform. Java's sealed classes and interfaces implementation allows for restricting the other classes and interfaces that may extend or implement them.

The experimental AOT and JIT compilers are being removed due to little progress on them while the Java-level JVM compiler interface (JVMCI) interface will still be maintained for externally-built versions of the compiler. Meanwhile the Java Applet API is being further deprecated for removal given that most web browsers have already cleared out their Java applet support.

Java's Vector API is quite exciting and building off the initial code in Java 16. The Java Vector API aims to make it easy to allow run-time handling and optimal vector instruction generation across CPU architectures for SSE, AVX, Arm NEON, and other instruction set extensions.

Java 17 is quite notable in that it will be a Long-Term Support (LTS) release, including from Oracle.

More details on the Java 17 release via the release announcement and the JDK17 project page.
1 Comment
Related News
Maple Tree v2 Patches For The Linux Kernel - 13~840% Faster For Malloc Threads Test Case
Oracle Sends Out Newest Patches For Trenchboot / Secure Launch For The Linux Kernel
GraalVM 21.2 Released With New Optimizations, Better Linux AArch64 Support
Oracle Sends Out Latest Linux Patches So Trenchboot Can Securely Launch The Kernel
Solaris 11.4 SRU33 Released - Finally Delivers Valgrind, jQuery, VirtIO Guest Support
Oracle Continues Working On The Maple Tree For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
Linux 5.15's New "-Werror" Behavior Is Causing A Lot Of Pain
The Latest Progress On Rust For The Linux Kernel
AMD Posts New "AMD-PSTATE" CPUFreq Driver Leveraging CPPC For Better Perf-Per-Watt
GNOME 41 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Improvements
X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience
AMD Just Squeezed More Workstation Performance Out Of Its RadeonSI Driver